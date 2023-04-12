DT Investment Partners LLC Invests $77,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

USMV traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. 1,524,816 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.