DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26,110.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,238 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.61. 238,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,436. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.