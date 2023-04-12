DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 784 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.96. 6,532,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,596,506. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.