DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 5,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,938. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.