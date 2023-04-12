E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bankshares

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE:EINC traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.95. E Automotive has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

