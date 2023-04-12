easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.38) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a GBX 570 ($7.06) price target on easyJet in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.08) to GBX 580 ($7.18) in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 574.08 ($7.11).

Shares of easyJet stock traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 488.20 ($6.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 411.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2,126.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.24 ($7.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

