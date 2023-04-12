Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.94. Edap Tms shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 52,483 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $381.38 million, a PE ratio of -152.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edap Tms by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 244,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 114,242 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Edap Tms by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 306,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

