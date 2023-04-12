El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.30

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $8.85. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 374,002 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
El Pollo Loco Stock Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $332.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.
Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 107.2% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 54,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
