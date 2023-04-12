Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.70. 594,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,725. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $350.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

