Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 25th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

EARN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.79. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

EARN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

