Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after acquiring an additional 631,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

