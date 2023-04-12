Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 2.4%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 84,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 188,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Emerita Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 26.34, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market cap of C$167.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.92.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

