Empirical Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,010,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,889,000 after purchasing an additional 331,703 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 93.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 248,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 120,295 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 0.3% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,941 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

