Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RECS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

RECS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,416. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.00.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.