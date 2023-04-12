Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.8% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 105,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $52.62.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
