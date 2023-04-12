Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDLO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,083. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $490.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

