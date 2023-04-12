Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 95,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,373. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.