Empirical Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $103.72. 365,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

