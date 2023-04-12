Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $437,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after buying an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,260,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,563,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,981,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

