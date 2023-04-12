Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.40.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

