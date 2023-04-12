Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.05. 103,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $403.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.13.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

