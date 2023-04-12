ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
ENB Financial Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.
ENB Financial Company Profile
ENB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in the market area. The firm also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENB Financial (ENBP)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.