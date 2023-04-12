ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

ENB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in the market area. The firm also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

