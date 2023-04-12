Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $69.40 Average PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.