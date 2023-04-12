Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Trading Up 1.7%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,124 ($26.30) and last traded at GBX 2,120 ($26.25). Approximately 507,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 401,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,084 ($25.81).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.15) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($35.60) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Endeavour Mining Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9,208.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,848.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,754.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining
In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.82), for a total transaction of £3,790,500 ($4,694,117.65). Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
