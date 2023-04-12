Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Trading Up 1.7%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,124 ($26.30) and last traded at GBX 2,120 ($26.25). Approximately 507,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 401,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,084 ($25.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.15) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($35.60) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9,208.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,848.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,754.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29,130.43%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.82), for a total transaction of £3,790,500 ($4,694,117.65). Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

