Energi (NRG) One Day Volume Hits $139,914.63

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $139,914.63 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00060774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,466,324 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

