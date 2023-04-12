Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

