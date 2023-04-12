EOS Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00004024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $136.72 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004741 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003541 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,038,108 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,038,107 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.