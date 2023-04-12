Ergo (ERG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $584,002.94

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Ergo has a total market cap of $101.62 million and $584,002.94 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00004980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,977.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00305468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00534678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00069462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00421168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,066,493 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

