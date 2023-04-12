Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 255 ($3.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.