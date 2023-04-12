Ethereum Price Hits $1,900.71 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,900.71 or 0.06301727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $228.95 billion and approximately $9.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003043 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.