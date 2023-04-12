Ethereum Price Reaches $1,907.98 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $229.83 billion and approximately $11.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,907.98 or 0.06329510 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

