Euro Coin Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $34.35 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,259,795 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

