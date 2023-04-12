Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

