Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after buying an additional 1,757,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 1,150,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.