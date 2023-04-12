Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,517,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

