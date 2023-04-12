Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.84. 423,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

