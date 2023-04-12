Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ remained flat at $70.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 412,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

