Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ remained flat at $70.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 412,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.