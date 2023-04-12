F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $195.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,055. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,629.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

