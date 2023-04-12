F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

NYSE:DE traded up $4.86 on Wednesday, reaching $385.69. 1,125,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

