Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6,000.00 and last traded at $6,000.00. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,905.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6,635.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,310.03. The company has a market capitalization of $706.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $200.86 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Cuts Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $28.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.