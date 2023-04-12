FAT Brands Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB remained flat at $5.42 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

