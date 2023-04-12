FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

FAT Brands has a payout ratio of -17.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of FAT Brands stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,878. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.97. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of FAT Brands worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

