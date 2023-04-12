Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 276,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,828,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 143,155 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

