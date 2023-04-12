Financial Analysis: Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion 6.53% 10.93% 5.68% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altra Industrial Motion 0 3 0 0 2.00 Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Altra Industrial Motion and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.08%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Altra Industrial Motion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Hesai Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion $1.95 billion 2.08 $127.00 million $1.94 31.95 Hesai Group $174.37 million 8.29 N/A N/A N/A

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Hesai Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists of brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

