Financial Analysis: TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -2.75% -7.70% -5.88% Hycroft Mining -183.06% -74.27% -22.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TRX Gold and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

TRX Gold presently has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 106.38%. Given TRX Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Risk & Volatility

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 9.78 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -53.30 Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 2.95 -$60.83 million ($0.47) -1.04

TRX Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project consists of over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

