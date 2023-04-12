First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 2,225 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IJR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,460. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.