First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,280 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 2,263,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,721. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

