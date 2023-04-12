First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 200 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. 843,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,461. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

