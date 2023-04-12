First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 54,623 shares.The stock last traded at $80.82 and had previously closed at $80.74.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
