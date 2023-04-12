First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 54,623 shares.The stock last traded at $80.82 and had previously closed at $80.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

