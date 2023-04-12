Fithian LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fithian LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Zoetis makes up 9.1% of Fithian LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.77. 1,008,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $190.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

